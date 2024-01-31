Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Hideki Matsuyama hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 13th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Matsuyama's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama has an average of -3.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -1.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (81st) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with an average of 0.609 per round. Additionally, he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.86%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 119th on TOUR last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 66th. He broke par 21.78% of the time (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|70.26%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|14.05%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Last season Matsuyama put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot -9 and finished fifth (eight shots back of the winner).
- Matsuyama earned 742 points last season, which placed him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.333 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-3.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|-1.108
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
