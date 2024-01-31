Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.333 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.