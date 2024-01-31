PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Hideki Matsuyama hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 13th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In the past five years, this is Matsuyama's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -3.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -1.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (81st) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with an average of 0.609 per round. Additionally, he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.86%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 119th on TOUR last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 66th. He broke par 21.78% of the time (102nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127297.2302.5
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%70.26%
    Putts Per Round6628.7729.8
    Par Breakers10221.78%21.90%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.01%14.05%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
    • Last season Matsuyama put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot -9 and finished fifth (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Matsuyama earned 742 points last season, which placed him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.333 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.086-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6090.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3241.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.119-3.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.902-1.108

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2974-68-67-70-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.