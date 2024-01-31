PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Last time out at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Emiliano Grillo posted a 20th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Grillo's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo is averaging 3.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 2.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 (57th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.3 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.213.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 84th on TOUR last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 22.03% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86301.3295.8
    Greens in Regulation %7267.99%73.77%
    Putts Per Round8928.9529.7
    Par Breakers8922.03%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance9413.91%11.42%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo last season played 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 69.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Grillo collected 1275 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 5.346 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.582. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.526 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2030.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2130.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.194-1.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0553.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2662.950

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-72+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6768-75-76-73+84
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.