Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 5.346 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.582. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.526 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.