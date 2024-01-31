Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Last time out at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Emiliano Grillo posted a 20th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying for better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Grillo's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo is averaging 3.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 2.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 (57th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.3 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.213.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 84th on TOUR last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 22.03% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.99%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.95
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|13.91%
|11.42%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo last season played 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 69.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he won the title with a score of -21.
- Grillo collected 1275 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 5.346 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.582. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.526 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.203
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.194
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.055
|3.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.266
|2.950
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|68-75-76-73
|+8
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
