Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is aiming for better results in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Morikawa's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Morikawa has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging -2.184 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 2.909 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 last season ranked 21st on TOUR, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa sported a 1.012 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa registered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|31.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|7.41%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa last season took part in 25 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of -14.
- With 1246 points last season, Morikawa ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.283 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.687. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.652, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|4.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|2.909
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.