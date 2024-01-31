PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is aiming for better results in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In the past five years, this is Morikawa's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Morikawa has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging -2.184 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 2.909 in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 last season ranked 21st on TOUR, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa sported a 1.012 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa registered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2303.2
    Greens in Regulation %770.99%61.11%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.7
    Par Breakers527.16%31.48%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.47%7.41%

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa last season took part in 25 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of -14.
    • With 1246 points last season, Morikawa ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.283 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.687. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.652, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4871.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0124.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.047-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.109-2.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.4382.909

    Morikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational666-68-72-67-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1365-73-72-71-761
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1069-69-74-72-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

