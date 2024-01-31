Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.283 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.687. In that event, he finished sixth.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.652, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.