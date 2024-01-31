Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2022, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Bezuidenhout has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -11 and finishing 14th.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five appearances.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 0.765 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.380 last season ranked 171st on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout had a 0.151 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 53rd last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (41st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|291.4
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|65.11%
|49.26%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|12.86%
|8.15%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Last season Bezuidenhout played 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Bezuidenhout put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished second with a score of -28 (one shot back of the winner).
- Bezuidenhout earned 405 points last season, which ranked him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.239 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 5.095. In that event, he finished 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.119), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.380
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.205
|1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.239
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.215
|1.328
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
