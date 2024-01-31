PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Cameron Young hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 33rd-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Young at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Young is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.642 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 92nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.072, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 158th on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He broke par 27.00% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7303.2
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%60.83%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.2
    Par Breakers627.00%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%9.17%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 88.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Young's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
    • Young's 889 points last season ranked him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his 4.581 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 5.718 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5811.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.072-1.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.2870.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3330.072

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6473-69-75-72+54
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-74-67-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1067-73-72-71-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

