Cameron Young Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his 4.581 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 5.718 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 15th in that event).