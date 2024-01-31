Cameron Young Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Cameron Young hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 33rd-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Young is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.642 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 92nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.072, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 158th on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He broke par 27.00% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|315.7
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.99%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.00%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.15%
|9.17%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 88.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Young's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
- Young's 889 points last season ranked him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his 4.581 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 5.718 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.581
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.072
|-1.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.019
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.287
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.333
|0.072
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|64
|73-69-75-72
|+5
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-74-67-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|67-73-72-71
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.