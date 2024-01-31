Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

An has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -14.

In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.