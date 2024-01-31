PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Grayson Murray of the United States celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the playoff round against Keegan Bradley of the United States and Byeong Hun An of South Korea of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a second-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for An at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • An has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 37th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -14.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 5.354 Strokes Gained: Total.
    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 last season ranked 27th on TOUR, and his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranked 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 98th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.048, while he ranked 170th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.13%.
    • On the greens, An delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 28.03, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8315.6313.0
    Greens in Regulation %17064.13%73.06%
    Putts Per Round428.0328.4
    Par Breakers6322.80%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.59%9.44%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
    • Last season An's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished second at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • An collected 1041 points last season, placing 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 5.197 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.575.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he put up a 5.616 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.899), which ranked third in the field.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4472.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0480.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.3960.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.1940.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6985.354

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3769-69-75-69-518
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2170-65-67-73-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

