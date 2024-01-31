PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Harman enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 after an 18th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his last competition.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harman has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of -4.
    • Harman last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022, finishing 65th with a score of -4.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman has an average of 3.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 2.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156293.6291.9
    Greens in Regulation %8467.62%57.22%
    Putts Per Round3128.4328.4
    Par Breakers4423.30%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance311.23%10.56%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman, who took part in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 72.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he won the title with a score of -13.
    • Harman collected 1827 points last season, ranking sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.484 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.426.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.976), which ranked third in the field.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.254-0.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.008-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1070.018-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3993.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6802.137

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-70-73-68-211
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-82+13--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-71-70-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

