Brian Harman Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Brian Harman enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 after an 18th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his last competition.
Latest odds for Harman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harman has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of -4.
- Harman last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022, finishing 65th with a score of -4.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman has an average of 3.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 2.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.008 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.6
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.62%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|44
|23.30%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.23%
|10.56%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman, who took part in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 72.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he won the title with a score of -13.
- Harman collected 1827 points last season, ranking sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.484 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.426.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.976), which ranked third in the field.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|-0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.008
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|0.018
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|3.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.680
|2.137
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
