Brian Harman Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.484 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.426.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.976), which ranked third in the field.