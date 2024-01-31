PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Brendon Todd of the United States holds his broken driver on the 14th tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Brendon Todd of the United States holds his broken driver on the 14th tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.

    Latest odds for Todd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Todd has an average score of -13, with an average finish of ninth.
    • Todd finished second (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -14.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 279.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd has an average of 2.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 3.685 in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 (164th) last season, while his average driving distance of 282.0 yards ranked 188th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd sported a 0.200 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance188282.0279.4
    Greens in Regulation %12866.19%74.72%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.1
    Par Breakers6522.76%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%7.22%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd last season participated in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Last season Todd's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • Todd collected 973 points last season, ranking 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 1.707 mark, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.020. He finished seventh in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.348-2.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2002.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4540.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4412.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7353.685

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am270-69-68-65-15245
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-73+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-69-76-69+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2771-69-74-69-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

