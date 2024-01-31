Brendon Todd Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 1.707 mark, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.020. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.