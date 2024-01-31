Brendon Todd Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Brendon Todd of the United States holds his broken driver on the 14th tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Todd has an average score of -13, with an average finish of ninth.
- Todd finished second (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -14.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 279.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd has an average of 2.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 3.685 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 (164th) last season, while his average driving distance of 282.0 yards ranked 188th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd sported a 0.200 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|282.0
|279.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.19%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|65
|22.76%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|7.22%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd last season participated in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season Todd's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- Todd collected 973 points last season, ranking 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 1.707 mark, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.020. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.348
|-2.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.200
|2.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.454
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.441
|2.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.735
|3.685
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|70-69-68-65
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-69-76-69
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.