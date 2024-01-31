PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.

    Latest odds for Wu at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Wu's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In 2023, Wu finished second (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of -1.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.658 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 (70th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 135th on TOUR last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th. He broke par 22.95% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7292.8
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%65.50%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.3
    Par Breakers5622.95%26.02%
    Bogey Avoidance9113.86%7.31%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu played 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -15 and finished second.
    • Wu's 763 points last season placed him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.863 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 7.525 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.716 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.427, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1591.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1132.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.0040.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.161-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.1072.658

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am269-66-71-66-15245
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-70-72-69-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-68-70-65-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.