Brandon Wu Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Wu's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In 2023, Wu finished second (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of -1.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.658 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 (70th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 135th on TOUR last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th. He broke par 22.95% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|65.50%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|56
|22.95%
|26.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|13.86%
|7.31%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu played 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -15 and finished second.
- Wu's 763 points last season placed him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.863 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 7.525 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.716 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.427, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.113
|2.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.004
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.107
|2.658
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|69-66-71-66
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-70-72-69
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-68-70-65
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
