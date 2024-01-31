Brandon Wu Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.863 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 7.525 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.716 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.427, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.