Ben Griffin Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Griffin struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Griffin missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 3.830 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 3.092 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin had a 0.086 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.1
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.90%
|55.86%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.45
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.68%
|10.80%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin played 35 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he had a 68.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Griffin had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
- Griffin collected 617 points last season, ranking 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 17th in the field at 3.345. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 7.034 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.753.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.528, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.086
|-1.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.330
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|3.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.684
|3.092
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-71-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.