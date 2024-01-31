PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines South Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Griffin struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Griffin missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 3.830 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 3.092 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranked 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin had a 0.086 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (33rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97300.1289.8
    Greens in Regulation %10266.90%55.86%
    Putts Per Round3328.4528.5
    Par Breakers5323.02%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.68%10.80%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin played 35 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he had a 68.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Griffin had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Griffin collected 617 points last season, ranking 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 17th in the field at 3.345. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 7.034 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.753.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.528, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0660.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.086-1.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3300.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3343.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6843.092

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-71-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-71-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

