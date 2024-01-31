Ben Griffin Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 17th in the field at 3.345. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 7.034 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.753.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.528, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished second in that event).