Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a 47th-place finish in The American Express in his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Putnam has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Putnam is averaging 1.119 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 (174th) last season, while his average driving distance of 284.7 yards ranked 183rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.476.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 12th last season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranked 106th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|285.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|5.86%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 77.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Putnam's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -22 and finished fifth in that event.
- Putnam earned 918 points last season, which placed him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.218 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.633. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 3.873 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.536, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|-0.066
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-74-75
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.