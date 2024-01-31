Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five starts.

Putnam is averaging 1.119 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.