Alex Smalley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.375 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.364. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.773 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.291, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 43rd.