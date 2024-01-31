Alex Smalley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Alex Smalley shot +1 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Smalley has an average finish of 65th, and an average score of +1.
- Smalley last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of +1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smalley has an average finish of 32nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five events.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -2.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smalley is averaging -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.407 per round. Additionally, he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 161st on TOUR last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|303.0
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.35%
|53.47%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.35%
|10.42%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley participated in 33 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Smalley put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of -19 (two shots back of the winner).
- With 864 points last season, Smalley finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.375 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.364. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.773 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.291, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|0.022
|-0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.299
|-2.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|-1.049
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|75-67-72-74
|+1
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
