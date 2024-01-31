PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Noren Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    In his competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Alex Noren carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying to improve on that finish.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Noren has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Noren's Recent Performances

    • Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Noren is averaging 1.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 2.027 in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378 last season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 96th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Noren ranked 74th on TOUR with an average of 0.162 per round. Additionally, he ranked 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance96300.2294.1
    Greens in Regulation %12966.18%60.83%
    Putts Per Round5128.6129.1
    Par Breakers14520.65%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.10%6.39%

    Noren's Best Finishes

    • Noren teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • Last season Noren had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of -22 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Noren's 437 points last season ranked him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 7.094 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.265.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342 (his best mark last season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.378-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1621.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3410.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4751.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.6012.027

    Noren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6173-73-70-75+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-71-70-70-749
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC78-75+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

