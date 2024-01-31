Alex Noren Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 7.094 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.265.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342 (his best mark last season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.