Alex Noren Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Alex Noren carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying to improve on that finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Noren has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Noren is averaging 1.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 2.027 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378 last season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 96th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Noren ranked 74th on TOUR with an average of 0.162 per round. Additionally, he ranked 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.2
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.18%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.61
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.65%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.10%
|6.39%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Last season Noren had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of -22 (two shots back of the winner).
- Noren's 437 points last season ranked him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 7.094 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.265.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342 (his best mark last season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.378
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.341
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.601
|2.027
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-73-70-75
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
