Adam Scott Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Adam Scott will appear February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he finished fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting -19 at Port Royal Golf Course.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Scott's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 4.721 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|313.0
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|22
|24.59%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|13.89%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Scott took part in 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
- Scott's 597 points last season placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.421
|1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.169
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.212
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.462
|2.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.927
|4.721
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|65
|69-73-75-72
|+5
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|69-71-75-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|72-73-77-71
|+5
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.