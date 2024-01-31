PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Scott Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Adam Scott will appear February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he finished fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting -19 at Port Royal Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Scott at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Scott's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Scott's Recent Performances

    • Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 4.721 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17313.0313.7
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%69.75%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.6
    Par Breakers2224.59%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.22%13.89%

    Scott's Best Finishes

    • Scott took part in 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • Last season Scott's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
    • Scott's 597 points last season placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4211.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.1691.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.212-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4622.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9274.721

    Scott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6569-73-75-72+55
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3169-71-75-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7172-73-77-71+53
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3968-74-77-74+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-68-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship567-68-67-71-11105
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson863-71-68-63-1980
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.