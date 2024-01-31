Adam Scott Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.