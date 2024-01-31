Adam Schenk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.