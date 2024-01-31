Adam Schenk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk shot -5 and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Schenk has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -3.
- Schenk finished 37th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 2.130 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 48th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.293, while he ranked 81st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.74%.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|62.87%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|9.06%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk last season took part in 36 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Schenk put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -9 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1213 points last season, Schenk ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.909.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|1.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|2.130
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|68-75-70-69
|-5
|18
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.