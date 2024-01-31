PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Adam Schenk shot -5 and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Schenk has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of -3.
    • Schenk finished 37th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 2.130 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 48th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.293, while he ranked 81st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.74%.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6296.7
    Greens in Regulation %8167.74%62.87%
    Putts Per Round13329.2129.8
    Par Breakers14020.92%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.40%9.06%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk last season took part in 36 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Schenk put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -9 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1213 points last season, Schenk ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262. He finished seventh in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.909.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0561.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.293-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1120.0010.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3440.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6942.130

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3768-75-70-69-518
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-67-71-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-70-72-73E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-68-71-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

