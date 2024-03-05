Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele is averaging -0.763 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.