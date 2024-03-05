PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Xander Schauffele placed 39th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Schauffele has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of +3.
    • Schauffele last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging -0.763 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 5.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele had a 0.880 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fifth on TOUR last season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranked 32nd. He broke par 25.65% of the time (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1301.8
    Greens in Regulation %5968.45%59.65%
    Putts Per Round3228.4429.4
    Par Breakers1125.65%28.95%
    Bogey Avoidance4112.96%6.14%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Schauffele's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -15 and finished second in that event.
    • Schauffele accumulated 1406 points last season, which placed him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.494 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2652.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8802.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0561.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.667-0.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8695.296

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-73-69-68-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

