Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Xander Schauffele placed 39th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Schauffele has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of +3.
- Schauffele last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging -0.763 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 5.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele had a 0.880 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fifth on TOUR last season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranked 32nd. He broke par 25.65% of the time (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.45%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|11
|25.65%
|28.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|12.96%
|6.14%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Schauffele's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -15 and finished second in that event.
- Schauffele accumulated 1406 points last season, which placed him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.494 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.265
|2.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.880
|2.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.056
|1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.667
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|5.296
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
