Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.250. He finished second in that event.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.299 (he finished first in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488 (he finished first in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).