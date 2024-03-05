Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
After he placed 61st in this tournament in 2023, Mackenzie Hughes has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hughes has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 61st.
- In 2023, Hughes finished 61st (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Hughes' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -1.865 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes had a -0.230 mark (154th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranked 46th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|62.75%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|12.42%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes last season took part in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -25.
- Hughes collected 890 points last season, placing 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.250. He finished second in that event.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.299 (he finished first in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488 (he finished first in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|-2.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|1.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|-1.865
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.