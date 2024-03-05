PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    After he placed 61st in this tournament in 2023, Mackenzie Hughes has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hughes has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 61st.
    • In 2023, Hughes finished 61st (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -1.865 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes had a -0.230 mark (154th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranked 46th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5290.0
    Greens in Regulation %14365.61%62.75%
    Putts Per Round4628.5728.2
    Par Breakers10521.72%20.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%12.42%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes last season took part in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -25.
    • Hughes collected 890 points last season, placing 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.250. He finished second in that event.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.299 (he finished first in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488 (he finished first in that event).
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.320-1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.230-2.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3831.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.367-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.201-1.865

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

