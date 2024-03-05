Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa will compete in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 7-10 after a 19th-place finish in Pacific Palisades, California at The Genesis Invitational.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Morikawa's average finish has been ninth, and his average score +1, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2023, Morikawa failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
- In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Morikawa is averaging -0.440 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa sported a 1.012 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|285.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|53.92%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|30.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|9.15%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -14 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Morikawa collected 1246 points last season, ranking 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882. He finished second in that tournament.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.283. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.687.
- At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652). That ranked second in the field.
- Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|2.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|2.513
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.