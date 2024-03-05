Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -13.

In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five starts.

Morikawa is averaging -0.440 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.