7H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Collin Morikawa will compete in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 7-10 after a 19th-place finish in Pacific Palisades, California at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Morikawa's average finish has been ninth, and his average score +1, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2023, Morikawa failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
    • In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Morikawa is averaging -0.440 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa sported a 1.012 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2285.2
    Greens in Regulation %770.99%53.92%
    Putts Per Round9729.0128.8
    Par Breakers527.16%30.39%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.47%9.15%

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -14 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Morikawa collected 1246 points last season, ranking 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.283. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.687.
    • At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652). That ranked second in the field.
    • Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4870.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0122.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0470.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.109-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.4382.513

    Morikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1365-73-72-71-761
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1069-69-74-72-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

