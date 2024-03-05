Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He placed 34th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Clark's average finish has been 51st, and his average score +10, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Clark finished 34th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -15.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 0.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranked 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 29th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.436, while he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.76%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 33rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th. He broke par 24.35% of the time (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.78%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark last season played 28 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times (89.3%).
- Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -17.
- Clark's 1944 points last season placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 5.273. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.045. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745), which ranked second in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.370
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|2.441
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.