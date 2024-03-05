PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Wyndham Clark seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He placed 34th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Clark's average finish has been 51st, and his average score +10, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Clark finished 34th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -15.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 0.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season ranked 74th on TOUR, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranked 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 29th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.436, while he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.76%.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 33rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th. He broke par 24.35% of the time (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15313.5305.6
    Greens in Regulation %8067.76%55.23%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.9
    Par Breakers2824.35%28.43%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.78%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark last season played 28 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times (89.3%).
    • Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -17.
    • Clark's 1944 points last season placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking third in the field at 5.273. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.045. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745), which ranked second in the field.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1390.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4360.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2550.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3700.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2012.441

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-73-69-72-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

