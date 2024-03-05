Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Clark has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -15.

Wyndham Clark has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clark is averaging 0.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.