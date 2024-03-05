Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 6.224 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.373.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.606 (he finished 24th in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.407, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.