Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Ludvig Åberg shot -2 and took 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Åberg finished 24th (with a score of -2) in his lone appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Åberg is averaging 2.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.982 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg had a -0.006 mark (107th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 42nd last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|71.35%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|11.11%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg played 14 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of -29.
- Åberg collected 254 points last season, placing 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 6.224 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.373.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.606 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.407, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.302) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|2.717
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
