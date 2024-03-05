Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 35th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Glover has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 49th.
- Glover last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Glover's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 39th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 282.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -2.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 0.754 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover sported a 0.566 mark (15th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 169th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 24.00% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|282.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|72.55%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|10.78%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover played 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season, one of Glover's two wins came when he shot -34 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Glover's 885 points last season ranked him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.076.
- Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.629. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 5.310 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|2.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-2.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|0.754
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.