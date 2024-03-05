PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Lucas Glover enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 35th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Glover has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 49th.
    • Glover last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 39th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 282.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -2.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 0.754 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover sported a 0.566 mark (15th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 169th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 24.00% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance146294.9282.6
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%72.55%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.3
    Par Breakers3224.00%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.22%10.78%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover played 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Glover's two wins came when he shot -34 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Glover's 885 points last season ranked him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.076.
    • Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.629. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 5.310 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.282-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5662.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.0611.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.344-2.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4440.754

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5169-74-71-72-29
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.