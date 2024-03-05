Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 39th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.

Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 282.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Glover is averaging -2.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.