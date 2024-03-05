David Ford Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
UNC's David Ford (Anthony Sorbellini)
At The RSM Classic, David Ford struggled, failing to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 in Orlando, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is Ford's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Ford's Recent Performances
- In his last two events, Ford has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last two tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Ford has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last two events.
- He finished -7 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- David Ford has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ford is averaging 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ford is averaging -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.4
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.30%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.33
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.00%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.19%
|10.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ford's Best Finishes
- Ford participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Ford had his best performance at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot -7 and finished 58th (14 shots back of the winner).
Ford's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.443
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ford's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|71-67-71-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.