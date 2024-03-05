David Ford Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last two events, Ford has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last two tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Ford has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last two events.

He finished -7 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

David Ford has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ford is averaging 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.