Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Will Zalatoris shot +2 and finished 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zalatoris has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of +2.
- Zalatoris last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 53rd with a score of +2.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Zalatoris is averaging 2.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|38.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.04%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.69%
|13.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Last season Zalatoris participated in seven tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot -14 and finished second.
- Zalatoris collected 244 points last season, ranking 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.384.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.426, his best mark last season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.992
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|74-71-74-77
|+8
|3
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.