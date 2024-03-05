Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756. He finished 53rd in that event.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.384.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.426, his best mark last season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).