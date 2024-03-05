Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 7-10, Webb Simpson will try to build upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2023, he shot -2 and finished 24th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Simpson has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 24th.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Simpson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.307 Strokes Gained: Total.
Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.27%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|15.11%
|13.33%
Simpson's Best Finishes
- Last season Simpson took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 47.4%.
- Last season Simpson put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -13 and finished fifth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Simpson collected 252 points last season, placing 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.221
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.051
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.095
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.036
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.301
|-1.307
Simpson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-68-68-73
|-4
|85
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
