8H AGO

Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Webb Simpson will try to build upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2023, he shot -2 and finished 24th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Simpson has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In 2023, Simpson finished 24th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Simpson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Webb Simpson has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.307 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Simpson .

    Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103299.6298.7
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%68.15%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.7
    Par Breakers15920.27%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance15315.11%13.33%

    Simpson's Best Finishes

    • Last season Simpson took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 47.4%.
    • Last season Simpson put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -13 and finished fifth (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Simpson collected 252 points last season, placing 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.2210.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.051-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.095-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.036-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.301-1.307

    Simpson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-68-68-73-485
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6471-67-77-72+34
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-77+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

