Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland shot -5 and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Hovland's average finish has been 26th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Hovland finished 10th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Hovland's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hovland has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has an average of 1.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 3.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 (eighth) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland sported a 0.610 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, while he averaged 28.24 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.6
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.18%
|57.89%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.24
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.03%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.02%
|9.65%
Hovland's Best Finishes
- Hovland participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Hovland had four wins, with one of them coming at the TOUR Championship, where he shot -19.
- With 1795 points last season, Hovland finished seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 6.325. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.279. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.978. He finished 21st in that event.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) in August 2023 at the BMW Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.741
|2.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.610
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.060
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.648
|3.307
Hovland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-71-70-68
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.