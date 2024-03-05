Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Hovland has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has an average of 1.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.