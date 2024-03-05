Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Sepp Straka enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over Straka's last four visits to the the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's Recent Performances
- Straka has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.995 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -0.674 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 23rd on TOUR with an average of 0.509 per round. Additionally, he ranked 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.24%.
- On the greens, Straka's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 60th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.24%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|25
|24.40%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|13.68%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka, who took part in 30 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
- With 1413 points last season, Straka finished 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 2.765.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.276 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.771, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.509
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.242
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.216
|-0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.474
|-0.674
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.