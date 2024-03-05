PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Sepp Straka enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over Straka's last four visits to the the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Straka has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.995 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -0.674 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 23rd on TOUR with an average of 0.509 per round. Additionally, he ranked 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.24%.
    • On the greens, Straka's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 60th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5289.7
    Greens in Regulation %6568.24%72.22%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.5
    Par Breakers2524.40%24.79%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%13.68%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka, who took part in 30 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
    • With 1413 points last season, Straka finished 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 2.765.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.276 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.771, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0100.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5090.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.242-0.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.216-0.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.474-0.674

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-72-74-69+14
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

