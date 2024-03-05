Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting -9 on the par-72 course at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Kitayama finished first (with a score of -9) in his lone appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in recent years (in 2023).
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Kitayama has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -0.466 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 2.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 (126th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.2 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 49th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.285, while he ranked 183rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.27%.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 133rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th. He broke par 20.37% of the time (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|69.59%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|8.77%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the PGA Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -3.
- Kitayama's 1216 points last season placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 4.357 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|2.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|2.965
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.