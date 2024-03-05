PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kurt Kitayama, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting -9 on the par-72 course at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Kitayama finished first (with a score of -9) in his lone appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Kitayama has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -0.466 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging 2.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 (126th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.2 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 49th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.285, while he ranked 183rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.27%.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 133rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th. He broke par 20.37% of the time (156th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance49306.2301.7
    Greens in Regulation %18363.27%69.59%
    Putts Per Round7528.8528.9
    Par Breakers15620.37%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance14614.89%8.77%

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • Kitayama, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the PGA Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -3.
    • Kitayama's 1216 points last season placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 4.357 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1171.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2852.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.106-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.149-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1252.965

    Kitayama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

