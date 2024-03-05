Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 4.357 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that tournament).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.