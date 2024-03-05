Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928. He finished 27th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.939 (he finished third in that event).

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.152, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.