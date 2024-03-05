Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Tommy Fleetwood finished 61st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, shooting a +3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Fleetwood has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -1.
- Fleetwood finished 61st (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.283 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 0.136 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 27th on TOUR with an average of 0.462 per round. Additionally, he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.56%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranked sixth. He broke par 23.35% of the time (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|70.76%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|11.40%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood last season played 21 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Last season Fleetwood put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -32 and finished second (11 shots back of the winner).
- Fleetwood placed 26th in the FedExCup standings with 1184 points last season.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort last season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.939 (he finished third in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.152, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|0.136
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|72-70-65-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
