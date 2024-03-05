PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim shot E and took 34th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Kim has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of E.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 this season (66th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 136th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.106.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136291.9294.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.56%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.73%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 163 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.614 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 1.349 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.809), which ranked 44th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.2010.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1060.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.044-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.390-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1280.561

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5174-72-71-69-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

