Tom Kim Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Tom Kim shot E and took 34th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Kim has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of E.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 this season (66th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 136th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.106.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|291.9
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.73%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Kim has 163 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.614 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 1.349 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.809), which ranked 44th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.201
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.106
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.044
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.390
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.128
|0.561
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.