Tom Kim Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.614 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 1.349 mark ranked 16th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.809), which ranked 44th in the field.