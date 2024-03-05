Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Hoge has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.

Hoge is averaging 1.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.