Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Tom Hoge carded a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard looking to improve on that finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Hoge's average finish has been 24th, and his average score +4, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Hoge last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge is averaging 1.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 4.797 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.088. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|288.2
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.53%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge has taken part in eight tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Hoge, who has 611 points, currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.062 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.845 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his -0.355 mark ranked 45th in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.196). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.013
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.088
|4.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.455
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.327
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.947
|4.797
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
