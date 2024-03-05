PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Tom Hoge carded a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Hoge's average finish has been 24th, and his average score +4, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Hoge last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge is averaging 1.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 4.797 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.088. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156288.2288.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.64%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%25.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.53%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in eight tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Hoge, who has 611 points, currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.062 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.845 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his -0.355 mark ranked 45th in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.196). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0130.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.0884.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.455-1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3271.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.9474.797

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.