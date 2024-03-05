Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Taylor Moore of the United States chips on the eighth green during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Moore has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 41st.
- Moore finished 39th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 42nd.
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -0.851 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.164 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a -0.039 mark (112th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|307.1
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|64.14%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|23.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.19%
|11.70%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore took part in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
- Moore collected 1193 points last season, placing 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.791. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.946). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.041
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.039
|1.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|0.015
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.414
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.349
|0.164
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.