8H AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Taylor Moore of the United States chips on the eighth green during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Moore has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Moore finished 39th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -0.851 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.164 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a -0.039 mark (112th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance46307.1296.1
    Greens in Regulation %16964.14%74.27%
    Putts Per Round6228.7129.6
    Par Breakers14120.85%23.10%
    Bogey Avoidance11114.19%11.70%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore took part in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
    • Moore collected 1193 points last season, placing 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Moore produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.791. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.946). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.041-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0391.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1100.0150.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.414-0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3490.164

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3570-75-65-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship171-67-69-67-10500
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3973-72-70-78+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

