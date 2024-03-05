Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five tournaments, Im has an average finish of 59th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.

Sungjae Im has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.