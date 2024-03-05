PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2023, Sungjae Im has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Im has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of -1.
    • In 2023, Im finished 21st (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Im's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Im has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Im has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of -1.706 in his past five tournaments.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 150th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 148th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.438. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150289.3291.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.89%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%18.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.07%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Im has 305 points, ranking him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.839.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.013 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085. He finished 66th in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1450.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.438-2.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0680.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.104-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.122-1.706

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

