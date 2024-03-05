Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2023, Sungjae Im has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Im has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of -1.
- In 2023, Im finished 21st (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Im's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Im has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Im has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five events.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of -1.706 in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 150th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 148th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.438. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|289.3
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.07%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Im has 305 points, ranking him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.839.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.013 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085. He finished 66th in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.145
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.438
|-2.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.068
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.104
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.122
|-1.706
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.