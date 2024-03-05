Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger is averaging -0.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.