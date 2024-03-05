PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Stephan Jaeger seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 52nd at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2022.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Jaeger has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +8 and finishing 52nd.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging -0.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 2.326 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.464, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks seventh, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a 0.115 mark (84th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7310.7309.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.94%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Jaeger has 346 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.649. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 14th in the field at 2.341. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4640.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1150.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2840.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.141-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.0042.326

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4474-72-69-70-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

