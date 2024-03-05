Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Stephan Jaeger seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 52nd at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2022.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Jaeger has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +8 and finishing 52nd.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging -0.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 2.326 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.464, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks seventh, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a 0.115 mark (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|310.7
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Currently, Jaeger has 346 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.649. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 14th in the field at 2.341. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.464
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.115
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.284
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.141
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.004
|2.326
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.