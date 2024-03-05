Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.964.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.380. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.681.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.642), which ranked 40th in the field.