Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Si Woo Kim looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Kim's average finish has been 38th, and his average score +3, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Kim finished 39th (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 289.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 2.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.0 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.340 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|286.0
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.31%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.65%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Kim sits 44th in the FedExCup standings with 302 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.964.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.380. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.681.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.642), which ranked 40th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.486
|2.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.340
|1.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.151
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.264
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.713
|2.842
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
