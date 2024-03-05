PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Si Woo Kim looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Kim's average finish has been 38th, and his average score +3, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Kim finished 39th (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 289.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 2.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.0 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.340 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance162286.0289.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.31%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.65%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Kim sits 44th in the FedExCup standings with 302 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.964.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.380. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.681.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.642), which ranked 40th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4862.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3401.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1510.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.264-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.7132.842

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

