Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Shane Lowry looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 67th shooting +5 in this tournament in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lowry has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of +5.
- Lowry last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 67th with a score of +5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 2.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry had a 0.461 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 116th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 21.59% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.31%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|15.95%
|14.33%
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry took part in 18 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Last season Lowry had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of -13 (four shots back of the winner).
- Lowry ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings with 563 points last season.
Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.604.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 6.420 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309 (he finished 12th in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.961, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.408
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|1.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.114
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.822
|2.271
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
