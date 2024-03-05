Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Lowry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.