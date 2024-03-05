Seamus Power Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Seamus Power will play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed 31st in The Genesis Invitational, shooting -4 at The Riviera Country Club.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Power's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score +12, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Power last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of +12.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Power has an average of -2.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -1.934 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092, which ranks 115th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 116th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 134th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.305, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Power's -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|293.9
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- With 87 points, Power currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 1.748.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.771.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power put up his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.676. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.900, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 31st in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.092
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.305
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.137
|1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.593
|-2.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.853
|-1.934
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.