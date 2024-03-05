PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler hits the links in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 after a 10th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Scheffler has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard three times recently, with one win, an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -3.
    • Scheffler last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -7.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.
    • Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler is averaging -1.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 7.113 in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 last season ranked No. 1 on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.194 per round. Additionally, he ranked first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.43%.
    • On the greens, Scheffler's -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 109th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance31310.3292.9
    Greens in Regulation %174.43%63.45%
    Putts Per Round10929.0928.9
    Par Breakers128.28%31.87%
    Bogey Avoidance211.11%7.31%

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Scheffler's three wins came when he shot -17 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scheffler collected 3146 points last season, ranking second in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.588 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.459.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee11.0212.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1944.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.3991.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.301-1.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3147.113

    Scheffler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship168-69-65-69-17600
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-75-71-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

