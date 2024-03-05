Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler hits the links in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 after a 10th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Scheffler has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard three times recently, with one win, an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -3.
- Scheffler last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -7.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler is averaging -1.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 7.113 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 last season ranked No. 1 on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.194 per round. Additionally, he ranked first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.43%.
- On the greens, Scheffler's -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 162nd last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 109th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.43%
|63.45%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|28.28%
|31.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|11.11%
|7.31%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season, one of Scheffler's three wins came when he shot -17 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scheffler collected 3146 points last season, ranking second in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.588 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.459.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.021
|2.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.194
|4.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.399
|1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.301
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.314
|7.113
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|600
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.