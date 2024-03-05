Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Valimaki has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five events, his average score has been -9.

Sami Valimaki has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Valimaki is averaging 1.334 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.