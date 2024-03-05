Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki hits the course in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 in Orlando, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Valimaki's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 1.334 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 3.846 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Valimaki has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 35th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.539. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Valimaki has registered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|304.2
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.09%
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki has played six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Valimaki has 323 points, placing him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.352 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.348
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.539
|2.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.396
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.089
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.581
|3.846
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
