Sam Burns Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Sam Burns hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 10th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Burns has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of +3.
- Burns last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Burns has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 2.578 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 4.863 in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 46th on TOUR, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him eighth on TOUR last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 24.62% of the time (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|58.19%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|29.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|5.56%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Last season Burns put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished third with a score of -18 (zero shots back of the winner).
- Burns' 1335 points last season ranked him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.935. He finished 30th in that event.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.962 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.998 mark ranked third in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.041, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|2.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.100
|1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|2.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|4.863
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.