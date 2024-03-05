Sam Burns Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Burns has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.

Over his last five events, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Burns is averaging 2.578 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.