Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Sahith Theegala seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He placed 14th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Theegala's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Theegala last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -4.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top five once.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 1.694 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 2.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.339, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 97th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 18th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|295.7
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.40%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 624 points, Theegala currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.385 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
- Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.989 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.977, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.339
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.201
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.015
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.655
|1.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.180
|2.591
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.