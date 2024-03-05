PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Sahith Theegala seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He placed 14th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Theegala's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Theegala last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -4.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top five once.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 1.694 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 2.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.339, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 97th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 18th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97295.7297.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.63%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.40%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 624 points, Theegala currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.385 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
    • Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.989 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.977, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3390.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.2010.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.015-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.6551.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.1802.591

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7470-75-78-75+103
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.