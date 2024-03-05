Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.385 (he finished 64th in that tournament).

Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.989 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.977, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.