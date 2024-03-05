Russell Henley Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.781 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he delivered a 5.349 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley put up his best mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.160. In that event, he finished eighth.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.