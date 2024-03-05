Russell Henley Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Russell Henley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 53rd at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Henley has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of +2.
- Henley finished 53rd (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Henley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished in the top five once.
- Henley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 0.838 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 1.439 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 last season ranked 63rd on TOUR, and his 72.6% driving accuracy average ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley had a 0.556 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 120th on TOUR, while he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He broke par 22.29% of the time (83rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|69.59%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|83
|22.29%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|11.70%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley, who took part in 25 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 76%.
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Henley collected 1296 points last season, ranking 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.781 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he delivered a 5.349 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley put up his best mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.160. In that event, he finished eighth.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.197
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.556
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.249
|1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.121
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.882
|1.439
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.