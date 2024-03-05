Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Rory McIlroy finished second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, shooting a -8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McIlroy has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -4.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -8.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 320.8 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 2.770 Strokes Gained: Total.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McIlroy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907 last season, which ranked third on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (326.3 yards) ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy ranked eighth on TOUR with an average of 0.721 per round. Additionally, he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.88%.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|326.3
|320.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.88%
|71.35%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|26
|24.39%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.11%
|10.23%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy last season played 17 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -15.
- McIlroy's 2304 points last season ranked him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.981. He finished first in that event.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.320.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.990.
- At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.717), which ranked second in the field.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.907
|3.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.309
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.164
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.102
|2.770
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
