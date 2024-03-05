Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.981. He finished first in that event.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.320.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.990.

At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.717), which ranked second in the field.