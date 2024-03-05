Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler shot -1 and finished 31st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Fowler has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -1.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Fowler's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Fowler has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fowler is averaging -2.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.310 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|295.8
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 60 points, Fowler currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.827. In that event, he finished 41st.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 0.703.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.662. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.621, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.523
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.310
|-1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.072
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.345
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.250
|-2.866
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.