Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Rickie Fowler shot -1 and finished 31st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Fowler has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -1.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Fowler has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fowler is averaging -2.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.310 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance96295.8302.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.08%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 60 points, Fowler currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.827. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 0.703.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.662. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.621, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.523-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.310-1.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.072-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.345-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.250-2.866

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1372-70-68-71-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

