Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 41st.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Fowler has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Rickie Fowler has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting.