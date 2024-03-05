PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his last tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Patrick Rodgers finished the weekend at -13, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 40th, and his average score +5, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2023, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.077 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 27th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.077. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27305.7307.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.22%
    Putts Per Round130.2
    Par Breakers1%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.78%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings with 318 points.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 2.964.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4671.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.077-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2600.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1840.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4661.077

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.