Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Patrick Rodgers finished the weekend at -13, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 seeking a higher finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Rodgers' average finish has been 40th, and his average score +5, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2023, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.077 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 27th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.077. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|305.7
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.78%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings with 318 points.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers produced his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 2.964.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.467
|1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.077
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.260
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.184
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.466
|1.077
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.