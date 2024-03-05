Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.

Rodgers has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.