Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay looks for better results in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took fourth shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Cantlay has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -7 and finishing fourth.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 0.882 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.708 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season, which ranked fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.564.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranked 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|56.73%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|9.94%
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing seven finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot -34 and finished second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Cantlay ranked 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1443 points last season.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he posted a 6.335 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.116). That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|1.708
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.