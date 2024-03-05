Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he posted a 6.335 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.116). That ranked second in the field.