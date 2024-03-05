PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Patrick Cantlay looks for better results in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took fourth shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Cantlay has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -7 and finishing fourth.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 0.882 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.708 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season, which ranked fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranked 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.564.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranked 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6291.5
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%56.73%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.0
    Par Breakers1225.54%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%9.94%

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing seven finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot -34 and finished second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Cantlay ranked 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1443 points last season.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he posted a 6.335 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.116). That ranked second in the field.
    • Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8520.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5640.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.147-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3050.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8691.708

    Cantlay's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.