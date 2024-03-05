Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Hojgaard has finished in the top five once.

Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.

Hojgaard is averaging 0.295 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.