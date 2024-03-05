Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Nicolai Hojgaard posted a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard trying to improve on that finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Hojgaard missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his only recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2022.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hojgaard has finished in the top five once.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hojgaard is averaging 0.295 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.924 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranked fifth, while his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
- On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 23.91% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|317.7
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.96%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|23.91%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|14.49%
|14.04%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard last season participated in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished second with a score of -18 (one shot back of the winner).
- Hojgaard's 438 points last season placed him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.165. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 6.725 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.860 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.712, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.061
|1.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.360
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.415
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.731
|1.924
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|71-65-66-68
|-18
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.