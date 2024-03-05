Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 39th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Taylor has an average score of +8, with an average finish of 44th.
- Taylor last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 3.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 5.842 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.314, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.5 yards) ranks 148th, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.636 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|289.5
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.19%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has taken part in six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Taylor has 621 points, placing him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.112.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095. He finished first in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.934, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.314
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.636
|3.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.109
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.667
|3.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.879
|5.842
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.