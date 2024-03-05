Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Taylor has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 3.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.