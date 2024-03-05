Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Nick Dunlap enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 coming off a 53rd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Dunlap has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of -4.234 in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|28.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap played two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.234
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
