Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Dunlap has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been -9.

Nick Dunlap has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.