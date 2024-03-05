Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Min Woo Lee will play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed second in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -14 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Lee has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +10.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Lee's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.5
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.49%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.95
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.64%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Last season Lee took part in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Lee put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished second with a score of -14 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 399 points last season, Lee ranked 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.464. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.039.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.455. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.745, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.751
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-70-66-76
|-8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
