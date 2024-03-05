Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.464. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.039.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.455. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.745, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.