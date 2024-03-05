PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Homa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Betting Profile

    After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Max Homa has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Homa has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of E.
    • In 2023, Homa finished 14th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging -0.214 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 2.272 in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 (41st) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.8 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa ranked 26th on TOUR with an average of 0.475 per round. Additionally, he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.86%.
    • On the greens, Homa's 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him sixth on TOUR last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked seventh. He broke par 26.55% of the time (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62304.8298.1
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%68.63%
    Putts Per Round728.1229.2
    Par Breakers826.55%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.98%10.46%

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Homa, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Homa's two wins came when he shot -11 at the BMW Championship.
    • With 2128 points last season, Homa finished fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.864.
    • Homa put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.383. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3170.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4750.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2331.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.612-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.6382.272

    Homa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-72-67-69-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-73-72-78+614
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
