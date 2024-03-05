Max Homa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
After he finished 14th in this tournament in 2023, Max Homa has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Homa has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of E.
- In 2023, Homa finished 14th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -0.214 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 2.272 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 (41st) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.8 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa ranked 26th on TOUR with an average of 0.475 per round. Additionally, he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.86%.
- On the greens, Homa's 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him sixth on TOUR last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked seventh. He broke par 26.55% of the time (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.8
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|8
|26.55%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.98%
|10.46%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season, one of Homa's two wins came when he shot -11 at the BMW Championship.
- With 2128 points last season, Homa finished fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.864.
- Homa put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.383. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.317
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.475
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.233
|1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.612
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.638
|2.272
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.