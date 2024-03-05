Max Homa Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished in the top 20 three times.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Homa is averaging -0.214 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.